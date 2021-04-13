WNBA to play 32-game schedule, has month break for Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will play a 32-game schedule that includes mini two-game series in the same location to reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season opens on Friday, May 14, with New York hosting Indiana. Seattle will receive its rings for winning the WNBA title last season when the Storm host the Las Vegas Aces in a finals rematch the next day. The regular season will conclude on Sept. 19 and be followed by the traditional playoffs format. The league will take a break for the Tokyo Olympics from July 15 through Aug. 11. The WNBA played a 22-game schedule last season while in a bubble at IMG Academy. The league played a 34-game schedule in 2019.