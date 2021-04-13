Tucson to house asylum seekers, migrants at city hotels

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Tucson has contracted with local hotels to temporarily house people seeking asylum in the U.S. while awaiting the completion of a tent-like facility built by Customs and Border Protection. The Arizona Daily Star reported that a statement on Monday from Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the city has paid local hotels to temporarily shelter about 75 migrants traveling as families. City officials said there was no estimate of the taxpayer cost for housing asylum seekers at hotels. But they said the city was asking the federal government to reimburse the costs. The tent-like facility is expected to be completed by early May.