Tucson police: Officer shoots suspect brandishing bayonets

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say an officer shot and wounded a man wanted in a kidnapping and sexual assault case when the suspect allegedly charged the officer while brandishing two bayonets. The Police Department said the incident occurred Monday in a desert area in midtown Tucson after police received a report on the suspect’s location. Police said 37-year-old James Nicholas Pacheco was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. Police said he will face charges that will include sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Pacheco who could comment on the allegations.