Arizona Cardinals sign RB Conner to one-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a one-year contract. The 25-year-old Conner played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.

He ran for a career-high 973 yards and 12 touchdowns that year.

He played in 13 games in 2020 and started 11, finishing with 721 yards and six touchdowns.

He’s also been active in the passing game throughout his career, catching 124 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns.