A Phoenix baby left in hot car remains in critical condition

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 4-month-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being left in a car parked in the garage of a west Phoenix home for more than four hours. Police investigators say the child’s mother left the girl in the car from about 8:30 a.m. Monday until crews received the call for help around 1 p.m. The mother’s name wasn’t immediately released and police say it’s unclear if she will face charges. The high temperature in Phoenix on Monday was 92 degrees and authorities say the car was parked out of the direct sun. But safety experts say the temperature inside a closed car can increase by up to 40 degrees in about an hour.