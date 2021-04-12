Suns hit record-tying 18 3s in half, beat Rockets 126-120

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns tied an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 126-120 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jae Crowder led the Suns with 26 points, all in the first half, and Devin Booker added 24. Crowder made a career-high eight 3-pointers. The Suns jumped out to an 81-58 lead by halftime after making 18 of 24 long balls. Christian Wood led the Rockets with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. added 22 points.