Suns hit record-tying 18 3s in half, beat Rockets 126-120

9:57 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns tied an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 126-120 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jae Crowder led the Suns with 26 points, all in the first half, and Devin Booker added 24. Crowder made a career-high eight 3-pointers. The Suns jumped out to an 81-58 lead by halftime after making 18 of 24 long balls. Christian Wood led the Rockets with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. added 22 points.

Associated Press

