Water-worried Vegas wants useless grass a thing of the past

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas water officials want the region to become a model for conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. The Southern Nevada Water Authority says lawmakers should prohibit ornamental grass that no one uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks. Officials say taking out that turf could reduce overall water consumption by about 15%. Las Vegas might be known for splashy displays like the Bellagio fountains on the neon-lit Strip, but officials say residents of bedroom communities and sprawling suburbs embrace conservation measures. No state or major city has tried to phase out certain categories of grass permanently.