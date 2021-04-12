D-backs Gallen set to return, Reddick signed to minors

PHOENIX (AP) — Right-hander Zac Gallen is set to return for the Arizona Diamondbacks after missing the season’s first few weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Gallen is scheduled to start on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. The 25-year-old was the Diamondbacks’ best pitcher last season. He finished ninth in the National League Cy Young voting after finishing the abbreviated 2020 season with a 2.75 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 72 innings. Lovullo also confirmed on Monday that the D-backs had signed veteran Josh Reddick to a minor league deal.