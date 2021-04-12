Arizona reports 675 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting 675 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but a second day with no new deaths. The state’s case total as of Monday stands at 850,236 since the pandemic began with the known death toll remaining at 17,086. Roughly 4.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona so far. Over 2.5 million people — more than a third of the state’s population — have received at least one dose, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The state Department of Health Services will open a new indoor state-run vaccination site at Arizona State University’s Desert Financial Arena on Monday morning.