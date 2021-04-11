Weaver takes no-hitter into 7th, Diamondbacks top Reds 7-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Luke Weaver retired the first 17 batters he faced, Eduardo Escobar homered for the fourth straight game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. The 27-year-old Weaver took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a broken-bat single to Eugenio Suárez, whose ground ball found a hole up the middle. The right-hander hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth, the first of three baserunners he allowed. Weaver needed just 94 pitches over seven innings to carve through Cincinnati’s red-hot lineup. Rookie Matt Peacock pitched the final two innings to complete the two-hitter.