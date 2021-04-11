Phoenix police: Man arrested in the death of his girlfriend

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend. They say 37-year-old Carnell Cunningham was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault. Officers were called to the scene about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a woman being assaulted in a moving vehicle that crashed into a Phoenix house. Police say 23-year-old Mikayla Ballesteros was found unresponsive in the car’s passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition before dying from her injuries. Witnesses at the scene kept Cunningham from leaving the scene. Police say he was driving the car and detectives developed probable cause to book Cunningham into jail.