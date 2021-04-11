Dbacks’ Weaver loses no-hit bid in 7th on broken-bat single

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver had his no-hit bid end with one out in the seventh inning when Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suárez had a broken-bat single up the middle. Weaever retired Nick Castellanos to start the seventh on a flyball and then walked Joey Votto on four pitches. Suarez followed with the groundball single, which was perfectly placed between Arizona’s shortstop and second baseman. The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The Diamondbacks lead 7-0 in the seventh.