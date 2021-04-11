Arizona reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 540 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The state’s case total now stands at 849,561 since the pandemic began with the known death toll remaining at 17,086. Over 2.5 million people — over a third of the state’s population — have received at least one dose and over 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Virus-related hospitalizations continue to hover in the 500-600 range. The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals fell to 532 on Saturday. The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients rose to 149.