Smith solid in 1st start as Diamondbacks cool off Reds, 8-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Riley Smith pitched six effective innings in his first career start, Tim Locastro had four hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks cooled off the Cincinnati Reds with an 8-3 victory. Smith was impressive, giving up just two runs on eight hits against a Reds team that had won six in a row. The Diamondbacks broke the game open with a five-run fifth to take a 6-2 lead. Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar homered for a third consecutive game. Cincinnati’s Jeff Hoffman took the loss, giving up three runs in 4 1/3 innings.