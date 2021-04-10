Skip to Content

Northern Arizona beats Southern Utah 28-20

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Keondre Wudtee passed for 289 yards and a touchdown and ran for 38 yards and two TDs, and Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah 28-20 to earn a sweep in the spring 2021 season. The Lumberjacks scored touchdowns on four of five straight possessions beginning with Wudtee’s 1-yard TD pass to Kevin Daniels with 7 seconds left in the first half. Wudtee scored his TD runs late in the third and early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-14. Justin Miller was 34 of 53 for 342 yards for the Thunderbirds and threw both of his touchdown passes to Landen Measom, who finished with eight catches for 112 yards.

