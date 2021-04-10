Judge: GOP elections case won’t be resolved before meeting

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has said it was unlikely that a court case over Arizona Republican Party elections in January would be resolved before a proposed special meeting in April where a redo election could take place. The Arizona Republic reported that the lawsuit was temporarily delayed by top state officials who allegedly avoided process servers as activists suing the party face scrutiny over the signatures gathered to force a redo election. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp on Thursday said the legal matter would not be resolved in time. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who is representing the party, said there was no avoidance of the lawsuit.