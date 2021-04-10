Evacuation notice lifted in area where fire destroyed homes

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An evacuation notice was lifted Saturday for a south-central Arizona community where a wildfire earlier burned at least 12 homes, allowing approximately 200 residents to return home. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the Dudleyville area reverted to a standby status in case a new evacuation is necessary. The fire that burned 1200 acres including thick vegetation along the Gila River’s bottom was contained around 50% of its perimeter as of Saturday as crews mopped up hot spots. The fire started Thursday morning and its growth was largely halted that night. Crews extended and improved containment lines Friday.