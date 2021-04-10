Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns rout Wizards 134-106

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns used a 44-point third quarter to rout the Washington Wizards 134-106 on Saturday night. Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 assists and Phoenix had only three turnovers to tie the franchise record. The Suns have won 17 of their last 21 games and are 37-15 overall. Raul Neto had a career-high 24 points for the Wizards, and Russell Westbrook added his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. They played without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal.