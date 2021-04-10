Arizona reports over 4M doses of COVID vaccine administered

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday said administration of COVID-19 vaccinations passed 4 million doses as the state reported 819 additional confirmed cases and 30 more deaths. Over 2.5 million people _ over a third of the state’s population _ have received at least one dose and over 1.6 million people are fully vaccinated. That’s according to the state’s coronavirus indicated. The state’s pandemic totals rose to 849,021 cases and 17,092 deaths while virus-related hospitalizations continued to hover in the 500-600 range. Johns Hopkins University data indicates that the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks while the average of daily deaths declined.