2 correctional officers arrested in prison contraband case

PHOENIX (AP) — A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrests of two state correctional officers who are accused of promoting prison contraband. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry statement said a joint investigation with the Department of Public Safety resulted in the arrests Friday of Daniel Aguilar and Gustavo Leon at the Lewis state prison complex in Buckeye. A statement announcing the arrests didn’t provide details of the allegations but said Aguilar and Leon immediately resigned their positions and that the investigation was continuing. Online court records didn’t list defense attorneys for Aguilar or Leon who might comment on the allegations.