LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes. After opening a 5-0 lead early in the second period, Vegas survived a third-period rally and improved to 12-5-0 all-time against Arizona, including 4-1-0 this season. Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar, Chandler Stephenson, and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, while Robin Lehner made 22 saves.