New Mexico governor gets request to send troops to US border

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s sole Republican member of Congress is asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to deploy New Mexico National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell said in a letter sent Friday that the state is on the front lines as more migrant families and unaccompanied children arrive. Herrell said the influx amounts to a public health threat and that New Mexico stands to lose the progress it has made in curbing the coronavirus pandemic. But Lujan Grisham’s office is suggesting Herrell direct her concerns to the federal government. U.S. border authorities picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling the country alone in March. That’s the largest monthly number ever recorded.