Barnhart’s two-out single leads Reds over D-backs 6-5 in 10

PHOENIX (AP) — Tucker Barnhart hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning, Tyler Naquin crushed his big league-best fifth homer, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. Eugenio Suárez started the 10th on second base and Barnhart brought him home with a two-out single to left-center off Alex Young (0-2). Cincinnati’s Amir Garrett got out of a bases-loaded jam to earn his second save, retiring Pavin Smith on a slow grounder for the final out.