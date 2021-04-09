Arizona governor signs bill banning private election grants

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation banning the use of private funding for elections. But the Republican governor said Friday that the money the state received last year from organizations with funding from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s foundation was helpful and used with “integrity.” The measure was sent to Ducey earlier this week following party-line votes in the Legislature. Republicans say it will prevent undue influence from corporations and wealthy donors. Democrats warned it could starve election offices of money they need to run secure and efficient elections in the future and that it wouldn’t be necessary if the Legislature adequately funded elections and voter outreach.