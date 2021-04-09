Arizona daily virus count jumps as older cases included

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials on Friday reported 1,302 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, a daily increase nearly twice as high as the state’s recent daily average but which officials said was inflated by hundreds of months-old infections previously not documented as virus-related. The state also reported seven more deaths as the pandemic totals increased to 848,202 cases and 17,062 deaths. Not counting the 625 newly classified cases, the 677 other additional cases reported Friday nearly mirrored the state’s latest seven-day rolling average of 673 new cases as of Wednesday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, that average doubled over the past two weeks from 327 on March 24.