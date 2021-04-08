Wildfire threatening structures in small Pinal County town

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire that is threatening multiple structures has forced some evacuations in the small Pinal County town of Dudleyville. There’s no immediate word on how the fire started Thursday. County Sheriff’s officials say some residents were told to evacuate while others have been put on stand-by alert. Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials say the wildfire is burning thick tamarisk in the river bottom. They say air tankers are headed to the site with more firefighters with ground resources also on the way. Dudleyville is a census-designated place with a population of about 1,000 located off Highway 77 about 60 miles north of Tucson.