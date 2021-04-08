Warriors President Rick Welts to leave after this season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors President and chief operating officer Rick Welts will leave his job after this season but stay with the organization as an adviser. The Warriors said Thursday they expect to name a successor within a week. The 68-year-old Welts has spent more than four decades in the NBA, including a stint at the league office in New York. He led the project plan at second-year Chase Center, where the Warriors will welcome back fans for their April 23 home game against the Denver Nuggets.