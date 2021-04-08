George scores 33 points, Clippers snap Suns’ winning streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-103 on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference. George was 7 of 9 from 3-point range in 30 minutes in his eighth 30-point game of the season. His season high of 39 points was against Phoenix on Jan. 3. The Clippers made 18 3-pointers, which is the 12th time this season they have made 18 or more in a game. Leonard scored 19 points in the second half to help the Clippers end of the Suns’ winning streak at seven. Devin Booker led the Suns with 24 points, and Mikal Bridges had 20.