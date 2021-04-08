City of Buckeye’s longtime fire chief dies at 62

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Buckeye say the city’s longtime fire chief has died. They say Bob Costello died Thursday morning at age 62. The cause of death was not immediately released, but a statement from city officials called the Costello’s death “sudden and unexpected.” Costello started working for the city in 2004 and became chief of the Buckeye Fire and Medical Rescue Department in 2008. City officials described Costello as a forward-thinking leader whose legacy will leave positive impacts on Buckeye for years to come. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Costello last year to the state’s Emergency Medical Services Council, which he’d previously served on from 2001 to 2004. Costello is survived by his wife and a brother.