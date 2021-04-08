A week to forget: Hobbled D-backs try to overcome adversity

Arizona’s ace pitcher, star center fielder, slugging right fielder and two-time Gold Glove shortstop are already injured. The team’s high-priced veteran starting pitcher has been alarmingly ineffective. The reconstructed bullpen is down three arms at the moment. It’s safe to say things aren’t going well for the Diamondbacks one week into the season. Arizona has dealt with an avalanche of injuries during spring training and the first week of the season. That makes it even tougher to hang with the defending world champion Los Angeles Dodgers and loaded San Diego Padres in the NL West.