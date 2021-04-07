Senzatela sizzling on cool night, Rox beat Diamondbacks 8-0

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched eight electric innings on a cool evening, Chris Owings had three extra-base hits before leaving with right leg soreness, and the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0. Senzatela scattered four hits by mixing in a sizzling slider with a fastball that was moving all over. He walked two and struck out three. Senzatela was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eight after throwing 96 pitches. It was a second straight rough outing for Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner. He allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings.