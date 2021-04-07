Neo-Nazi pleads guilty in journalist threat case

SEATTLE (AP) — An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in Washington, Arizona and Florida has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and interference with a federally protected activity in federal court in Seattle. Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged last year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and two people affiliated with the Anti-Defamation League, telling them, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.” Shea pleaded guilty Wednesday to two of the counts in the five-count indictment: a conspiracy charge carries up to five years in prison and interference with a federally protected activity carries up to 10.