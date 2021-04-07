Navajo Nation finalizes solar plant leases on tribal land

CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is moving forward with more two solar plants on the reservation. The projects are expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue for the tribe over their lifetimes. One is in Cameron, about an hour north of Flagstaff, and the other is in Utah near the Arizona border. The power from the plants largely will go to utility providers outside the reservation. Hundreds of people will be employed during the construction phase. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says the solar plants are part of a move toward renewable energy for a tribe that long has depended on energy from fossil fuels.