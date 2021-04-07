Man arrested after running naked on Interstate 10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been arrested after running naked on Interstate 10 in Phoenix. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say John Kramer was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of multiple charges including felony endangerment and disorderly conduct. DPS officials say Kramer had recently been released from jail and admitted to recent drug use. They say two big rigs collided on the I-10 on Wednesday morning and a man jumped from the moving semi, ran down the shoulder while taking his clothes off and then walked out into traffic before being arrested. Authorities say Kramer told a DPS trooper he had hitched a ride on the semi, unbeknownst to the driver.