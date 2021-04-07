Man accused in deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix arrested

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver who allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly hit-and-run crash at a Phoenix canal last week. Glendale police say 23-year-old Rudy Valdez Herrera turned himself in on Wednesday. He was booked into jail on suspicion of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident. Police investigators say the car Valdez Herrera was driving in the early morning hours of March 30 crashed into a pickup truck with the impact causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and land inside the canal. The driver of the truck died. She was identified as 50-year-old Leauna Christensen of Phoenix.