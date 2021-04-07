Grundstrom’s goal caps Kings’ rally for 4-3 win over Coyotes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom tipped home the tiebreaking goal with 6:05 to play and the Los Angeles Kings overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Wednesday night. Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored early in the third period to even it for the Kings, who snapped their three-game skid with the impressive comeback. Grundstrom and Trevor Moore both redirected Drew Doughty’s heavy shot through traffic, with Grundstrom getting credit for his fifth goal of the season. Ilya Lyubushkin scored his first NHL goal and Lawson Crouse scored as the Coyotes lost for only the second time in eight games.