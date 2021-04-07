Arizona reports 28 more pandemic deaths; toll passes 17,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s pandemic death toll above 17,000. The state also reported 750 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the totals increased to 846,230 cases and 17,023 deaths. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona ranks 12th highest among U.S. states in the number of COVID-19 deaths and sixth highest in the rate per 100,000 of population. The state’s death toll topped 17,000 five weeks after reaching 16,000 on March 2. That is a sharp deacceleration from the 12 days between then and when the toll reached 15,000 on Feb. 17.