Arizona places reliever Chris Devenski on restricted list

DENVER (AP) — Arizona reliever Chris Devenski was placed on the restricted list. To take his place on the roster, the Diamondbacks selected right-hander Anthony Swarzak from the team’s alternate training site. The move came about 20 minutes before the first pitch between the Diamondbacks and Colorado at Coors Field. Devenski earned a save Sunday at San Diego, his first in nearly three years. The 30-year-old signed as a minor-league free agent on Jan. 26.