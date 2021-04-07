Arizona man to face DUI, drug charges in fatal Nevada crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old Arizona man will face multiple felony driving under the influence and drug charges in a head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left two children injured. The Nevada Highway Patrol said Wednesday that Tyler Kennedy of Tolleson, Arizona remained jailed in Nye County pending a court appearance on charges also including reckless driving resulting in death or serious injury. The crash occurred March 27 when the NHP says a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north crossed the center line of U.S. 95 and hit a Toyota SUV headed south near Scotty’s Junction.