Arizona Legislature votes to outlaw private election grants

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans voted Wednesday to ban private funding for elections. The move comes in response to millions of dollars in grants for the 2020 election from organizations with ties to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The measure was sent to Gov. Doug Ducey Tuesday following a party-line vote in the Senate. Republicans say the measure would prevent undue influence from corporations and wealthy donors. Democrats warned the measure could starve election offices of the funds needed to run secure and efficient elections in the future. They say it wouldn’t be necessary if the Legislature adequately funded elections and voter outreach.