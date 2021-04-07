Arizona judge takes blood test, no drugs, alcohol in system

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The results of a blood test for a judge in southern Arizona who was pulled over by police while driving on New Year’s Eve revealed his blood-alcohol level was well below the legal limit and drugs were not in his system. The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Tuesday that a Casa Grande police officer pulled over Pinal County Superior Court Judge Stephen McCarville after claiming the judge’s vehicle drifted toward the center median and failed to use a turn signal. Police said the case had been closed without prosecution.