Arizona ends license suspension for failure to pay fines

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will stop suspending driver’s licenses solely because someone doesn’t pay a fine. Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that outlaws the practice. Ducey says it doesn’t make sense to prevent people from getting to work, school and medical appointments because they can’t afford to pay fines. The measure also gives judges authority to lower traffic fines for people who can’t afford to pay them, excluding drunken driving penalties. Drivers are still responsible for their fines, but courts will have to collect in other ways. Ducey’s office says there are currently 31,000 Arizona driver’s licenses suspended solely for failure to pay.