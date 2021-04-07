Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller amid NCAA investigation

Arizona has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation. The school announced Miller will be leaving the program and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach. Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices. The NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations last year and the case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Arizona issued a self-imposed postseason ban this year and finished 17-9.