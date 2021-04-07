Skip to Content

AP source: Arizona parts ways with Miller amid investigation

Sean Miller, American men's college basketball coach for the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 Conference., Photo Date: March 1, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person told the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.

