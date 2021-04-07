Abortion ban for genetic issues fails in Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — A sweeping abortion bill that would have made it a felony in Arizona for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy because the fetus has a genetic abnormality has failed in the state Senate. Wednesday’s 14-16 vote came after one Republican voiced concerns about juries having to make medical decisions about a physician’s decisions and joined Democrats in voting no. Republican Rep. Tyler Pace said he opposes abortion and had worked with the GOP bill sponsor to address multiple issues he had with the legislation, but in the end could not support it.