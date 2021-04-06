Diamondbacks score 3 in 13th inning to beat Rockies 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Stephen Vogt homered and hit a go-ahead single in the 13th inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame Ryan McMahon’s three home runs, beating the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in a game delayed at the start by snow flurries. McMahon hit three solo homers in his first three at-bats to become the 18th player in Rockies history with three in one game. He added an RBI double in the 13th. Winning pitcher Matt Peacock had a big major league debut for the Diamondbacks, tossing two innings, getting his first hit and scoring a run in Arizona’s three-run 13th. Temperatures hovered in the high 30s and players’ breath was visible by the eighth inning while fans were bundled up around the stands.