Wrong-way driver ID’d; Among 5 who died in Arizona car crash

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine if a Cave Creek man was driving his pickup truck impaired without headlights on in a fiery crash that killed him and four people in an SUV last week. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 37-year-old Michael Glen Sytsma was driving the wrong way on U.S. 60 when it struck an SUV head-on about 10:30 p.m. last Friday in Morristown, some 50 miles northwest of Phoenix. They say Sytsma died in the crash while the SUV burst into flames and its four occupants haven’t been identified yet. A medical examiner will complete a toxicology report to see if impairment was a factor in the crash and try to positively identify the four people who died in the SUV.