Man charged with Phoenix girl’s road rage death hospitalized

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in the road rage death of a 10-year-old Phoenix girl remains hospitalized after fighting with another inmate. Maricopa County sheriff’s officials say Josh Gonzalez was still in an intensive care unit Monday. A sheriff’s spokesman says it was not known how long Gonzalez would remain hospitalized. No details on his injuries were given. Gonzalez is accused of shooting and killing Summer Brown in April 2019. Police say he followed the girl’s family car after her father allegedly cut him off. Gonzalez, who was 20 at the time, was arrested two days later following the public release of surveillance video.