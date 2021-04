LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Bunting scored three times, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 for their third straight win. Bunting had two of Arizona’s season-high three power-play goals. Derick Brassard and Christian Dvorak also scored. Drew Doughty had a power-play goal and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Kings, who have lost three straight.