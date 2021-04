HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker scored 18 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 133-130 for their sixth straight win. Deandre Ayton matched a season high with 27 points as Phoenix won for the ninth time in 10 games overall. Mikal Bridges had 20 points, and Chris Paul finished with 19 points and 11 assists.